Israeli minister to discuss preparations for Netanyahu's visit to US in Washington — TV

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will arrive in Washington on Monday for talks with US administration representatives, ABC News reported, citing a source.

According to the TV channel, Dermer plans to discuss military operations in the Gaza Strip, the conflict with Iran, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned visit to the White House in July.

Earlier, Axios reported that advisers to the Israeli prime minister and White House officials had already discussed Netanyahu's potential visit to the US, but the exact date of his visit to Washington had not yet been set.