Macron tells Pezeshkian that IAEA mission must resume work in Iran

PARIS, June 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron said after a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian that he called for the soonest resumption of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) mission in Iran.

"New phone conversation with Iranian President Ppezeshkian today," he wrote on his X page. "My messages: <…> Upholding the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the swift resumption of the IAEA’s work in Iran to ensure full transparency [of the Iranian nuclear program]."

He also called on Iran to "return to the negotiating table to address ballistic and nuclear issues" and demonstrate "respect for the ceasefire, to help restore peace in the region."

On June 25, the Iranian parliament approved a draft law on suspending the country's cooperation with the IAEA. On June 26, the Iranian Council of Guardians of the Constitution approved this document. Now it must be sent to the president for signing. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran has decided to cease cooperation with the agency temporarily, as it defends Israel and "prepares the ground for war."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.