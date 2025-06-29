Trump doesn’t rule out Iran having secret nuclear site

NEW YORK, June 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has actually acknowledged that Iran has one more secret nuclear site.

"We knew they [Iran] had a lot of [nuclear] sites, probably three plus the one," he said in an interview with Fox News.

At the same time, he said that he doesn’t think that Iran could hide enriched uranium from its nuclear sites that were attacked by the US. "No, I think first of all, it's very hard to do. It's very dangerous to do. <…> And nobody thought we'd go after that site [at Fordow], because everybody said that site is impenetrable. <…> I do believe they had people there, because they had cars. <…> Those were people working with concrete. They were trying to seal up the entrance to where the bomb would most likely go in," he said.

CNN and The New York Times reported earlier, citing sources, that the US intelligence and Israeli officials believe that the United Sates’ strikes on Iran failed to destroy key components of Tehran’s nuclear program and that Iran may still have secret enrichment sites. The White House dismissed these assumptions as untrue.