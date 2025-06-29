Legal proceedings against Netanyahu hamper talks with Iran, Hamas — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Israeli legal proceedings against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suspected of bribery and fraud, hamper talks with Iran and Palestine’s radical movement Hamas.

"It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu. He is a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran. Importantly, he is right now in the process of negotiating a Deal with Hamas, which will include getting the Hostages back," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In his words, the prime minister of Israel should not be "forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over nothing."

"It is a political witch hunt, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure," Trump continued. "This travesty of ‘Justice’ will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations. In other words, it is insanity doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu.

He did not explain which exactly talks with Hamas and Iran he was talking about.

"The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this," the US president said.

Earlier this week, Trump said "Netanyahu’s trial should be cancelled, immediately, or a pardon given" to him.

On November 21, 2019, Israel’s attorney general said that he had decided to charge Netanyahu with bribe-taking, fraud and public trust abuse in three cases. The charges were referred to the District Court of Jerusalem on January 28, 2020. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied all the charges against him.