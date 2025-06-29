Hundreds of Serbian president’s supporters remain outside parliament despite protests

BELGRADE, June 29. /TASS/. A few hundred of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s supporters remain in a tent camp between the parliament building and the presidential palace in Belgrade despite ongoing protests in adjacent streets, a TASS correspondent reported.

They chant slogans in support of the head of the state and turn on patriotic songs.

Police units have cordoned off the area adjacent to the parliament.

Protestors have started to leave streets in central Belgrade, but police patrols can be seen at every junction.

The Serbian president will make a televised address to the nation at 11:00 a.m. local time on Sunday (7:00 a.m. GMT).