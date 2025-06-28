Those who attacked police in Belgrade will be held responsible — minister

BELGRADE, June 29. /TASS/. The government of Serbia will do its best to restore public order and bring to justice those who attacked police officers in downtown Belgrade, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said.

"I strongly condemn the brutal attacks on police officers by participants of an unauthorized rally. The police will take all the necessary measures to restore public order, will repel all attacks and exercise all its powers to quell aggression and detain all those who attacked the police," he said in a statement.

A TASS correspondent reported that additional police units have been deployed in the area. Detentions have begun.