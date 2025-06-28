Advisor to UAE president accuses Iran of damaging trust of Gulf neighbors

DUBAI, June 28. /TASS/. Iran has dealt a blow to the trust of the other Gulf nations by attacking the US-run Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, said Anwar Gargash, advisor to the United Arab Emirates president.

"The Gulf states took a strong and impactful stance against the Israeli war on Iran," he wrote on X. "Despite this, the Iranian targeting of the sovereignty of the brotherly state of Qatar occurred, an attack that affects us all."

"Today, as we turn the page on the war, Tehran remains obligated to rebuild trust with its Gulf neighbors, after it was damaged due to this aggression," the official went on to say.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, the US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.