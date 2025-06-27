Iran grateful to all states that condemned Israeli, US aggression — president

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked all countries that have condemned the "blatant aggression" against the country.

"I consider it my duty to thank all countries that have responsibly condemned this aggression. Today's Eurasian Economic Union summit is also a great opportunity to convey the collective position of the member states who strongly condemn this aggression and related regional and global threats to the whole world," he said in a video message to participants of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting.

According to Pezeshkian, the "policy of appeasement" toward Israel "must be rejected" because it violates human rights.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression. The ceasefire has been in effect since June 24.