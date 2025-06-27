Europe wary of buying weapons from US because of Trump's policies — news agency

NEW YORK, June 27. /TASS/. US allies in Europe are expressing fears about purchasing American weapons amid plans to increase defense spending, Bloomberg reported.

According to the news agency, for European countries that have approved the largest increase in military spending in decades, buying from the US is much less attractive than before. Leaders face the prospect of having to rely on the US for many of the new weapons, which, according to Bloomberg, is linked to the technological lag in Europe's defense sector. They "fret that they may be put at greater risk if they deepen their dependence on the US," given American President Donald Trump's policies regarding Russia, as well as the country's overall unpredictable foreign policy.

According to Bloomberg, French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for European countries to rely on their defense companies. The news agency pointed out that European companies hope for an increase in demand but admit that "Europe and the defense industry are not, at the moment, ready to take the load by itself."