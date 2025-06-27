Hague hopes for agreement on 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia in one-two weeks

THE HAGUE, June 27. /TASS/. The Netherlands expects the EU countries to agree on the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions no later than in two weeks, Acting Prime Minister Dick Schoof said.

"We expect that a consensus will be reached soon. Within one to two weeks," he told reporters after an EU summit in Brussels.

The politician noted that all existing sanctions have already been extended formally, but the new package is still being discussed. According to him, negotiations with some states remain a key element, in particular with Slovakia, which is concerned about oil and gas exports. "Discussions are continuing at the level of foreign ministers, and now this is a matter for the foreign ministry," Schoof added.

Earlier, the head of the European Council Antonio Costa said at a press conference that the EU summit had failed to approve the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that work on the 18th set of restrictions was "in full swing," but did not name a possible date for its completion. According to diplomatic sources in Brussels, Slovakia blocked the approval, and now the EU ambassadors will discuss this issue anew.