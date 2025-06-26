Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei congratulates his country on victory over Israel

TEHRAN, June 26. /TASS/. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered on Thursday his congratulations to the people of Iran on the country’s victory in the military conflict with Israel.

"I offer my congratulations on the victory over the fallacious Zionist regime [Israel]," Khamenei’s press office quoted him as saying on X social network.

"The Zionist regime has almost collapsed and been crushed under the strikes from the Islamic Republic," he added.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict.

The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.