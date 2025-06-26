Trump ready to meet Putin in Turkey to talk on Ukraine — Erdogan

ANKARA, June 26. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his US counterpart Donald Trump has expressed readiness to visit Turkey if Russian leader Vladimir Putin also agrees to come for peace talks on Ukraine, he told his pool reporters upon returning from The Hague, which hosted the NATO Summit.

"Our ultimate goal is to host a leaders' summit in our country and achieve the long-awaited peace," Erdogan said. "I informed President Trump of this during our meeting in The Hague. He stated that if Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara for a settlement, he would also be willing to attend. We will initiate the necessary contacts and, I hope, hold the meeting as soon as possible," Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying.