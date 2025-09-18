Ukrainian agents detained in St. Petersburg for plotting defense official killing

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Operatives from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in St. Petersburg have disrupted the operations of a Ukrainian special services’ network aiming to blow up a motor vehicle of a leader of one of the defense industry enterprises, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS.

According to it, two young women and a young man were taken into custody.

"The Russian Federal Security Service in St. Petersburg has intercepted the activity of a spy ring of Ukrainian special services consisting of three Russian citizens born in 1993, 1994 and 2006 involved in planning a terror attack against a leader of one of the military-industrial complex enterprises by targeting his vehicle with a homemade explosive device," the press service said.

According to the FSB, following directions by a handler from a Ukrainian terrorist organization overseen by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), two of the detainees monitored the potential victim, conducted reconnaissance near his residence and handed over an explosive device to the agent via a hidden stash set up at one of St. Petersburg cemeteries. The agent, having obtained the explosive device, changed into women’s clothing and, posing as an elderly woman, headed to the crime scene where he was apprehended while attempting to rig the vehicle.

"During questioning, the detainees admitted plotting a terror attack and cooperating with the enemy via the Telegram messaging service," the FSB Public Relations Center said.

The FSB investigative service for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region has brought criminal charges for plotting a terror attack and illegal possession of explosive substances or devices, for which they have been taken into custody. Investigative and active search measures are underway to establish their role in a terrorist group and acts of high treason under the Russian Criminal Code, which together may carry the punishment of a life sentence.

Ukrainian special services are relentless in seeking potential perpetrators of terror and sabotage attacks on the Internet, the FSB Public Relations Center noted. In order to avoid provocations on their part, Russian citizens were urged to exercise caution and, if possible, avoid using the Telegram and WhatsApp messaging services when communicating with unknown individuals.