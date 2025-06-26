Trump urges Netanyahu’s trial be cancelled immediately

WASHINGTON, June 26. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called for stopping the court trial against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who id charged with bribe-taking and fraudulent activity.

"Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be cancelled, immediately, or a pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State," he wrote on his Truth Social network. He recalled that Netanyahu was "summoned to court on Monday for the continuation of this long running <…> politically motivated case."

"Such a witch hunt, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me. He deserves much better than this, and so does the State of Israel," he emphasized.

According to Trump, he and Netanyahu "just went through hell together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran." "I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its greatest moments in history, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous witch hunt against their great war time prime minister!" he wrote, referring to recent Israli and US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites

"Perhaps there is no one that I know who could have worked in better harmony with the President of the United States, me, than Bibi Netanyahu. It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu," he stated. "This travesty of ‘justice’ can not be allowed!"

On November 21, 2019, Israel’s attorney general said that he had decided to charge Netanyahu with bribe-taking, fraud and public trust abuse in three cases. The charges were referred to the District Court of Jerusalem on January 28, 2020. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied all the charges against him.