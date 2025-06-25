NATO doesn’t plan to make its summit statement confrontational toward Russia — minister

BUDAPEST, June 25. /TASS/. The statement that will conclude the NATO summit in The Hague will not be as confrontational toward Russia as it was a year before, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"As for the summit's concluding document, I find it unequivocally positive that it is completely opposite to the concluding document of last year's summit in Washington," the minister told Hungarian reporters in televised remarks.

"The concluding document of this summit does not lead to further escalation of tensions between the North Atlantic Alliance and Russia. I think the most important thing now is that tensions between NATO and Russia do not escalate further and that we prioritize solving problems through diplomatic negotiations," he said.