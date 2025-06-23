Iranian defense minister holds phone call with Russian counterpart

TEHRAN, June 23. /TASS/. Iranian Defense Minister Amir Nasizadeh has spoken over the phone with his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov, the Iranian Defense Ministry said.

"Amir Nasirzadeh thanked Russia for its support and stated that Iran is fighting not only against the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS), but also against the United States and all supporters of this regime," the Tasnim news agency quoted its statement.

"We are determined to punish the aggressor at all means and we will not accept peace imposed on us," the minister stressed.