Tehran not at war with US, Iranian envoy to France says

PARIS, June 23. /TASS/. Despite the US' unjustified attack against Iran, Tehran is currently not in a state of war with Washington, stated Mohammad Aminnejad, Iran’s ambassador to France.

"No, Iran is not at war with the United States. Following Israeli aggression on Iranian soil, another act of aggression was carried out by the US, which has violated all norms of international law and all conventions governing engagement between states," he said in an interview with RTL radio.

According to the ambassador, the US attack was based on "unverified assumptions" regarding Iran’s nuclear program. He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been under international supervision, with the latest report confirming the peaceful nature of their activities.

"This is a severe blow to the dignity, honor, and pride of the Iranian people. The fact that the United States attacked without any authorization or mandate, the Iranians see this as inexcusable. Iran’s response is based on an undeniable right, the right to self-defense. The timing, scale, and form of this response depend on decisions currently being deliberated in Iran," the ambassador declared.

Overnight into June 22, US President Donald Trump said that the US armed forces had successfully attacked three nuclear sites in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He said that Tehran must agree to end the conflict. Since June 13, Israel has been delivering ongoing strikes on Iran within the framework of its operation against Tehran’s nuclear program.