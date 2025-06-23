Israeli, US aggression against Iran fraught with consequences for entire world — diplomat

TEHRAN, June 23. /TASS/. The aggression of Israel and the United States against Iran is fraught with serious consequences not only for the Middle East but also for the entire world, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said upon his arrival in Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The actions [of Israel and the US] have serious consequences and create problems not only for Iran, but also for the region, for the international community, and for international law," the top diplomat said.

According to him, Israeli and US attacks on Iran can be regarded solely as aggression, while Tehran is acting in legitimate self-defense.