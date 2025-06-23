Iran, Russia consult to face shared threats — top diplomat

TEHERAN, June 23. /TASS/. Iran and Russia are holding close consultations to confront shared threats, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said upon his arrival in Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have always had shared concerns, worries, and adversaries with Russia. We have always shared common beliefs and consulted closely with each other to confront shared challenges and threats. This is what will be done on Monday during the meeting with the Russian president," the top diplomat said on Iran's state broadcaster.