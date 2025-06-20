Only Trump can make decisions on Russia, Ukraine — Department of State

WASHINGTON, June 21. /TASS/. All decisions regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine are to be made by President Donald Trump, US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

"Only the president can make the decision about how to proceed," she said.

In her words, the United States closely watched the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

"The only way this is going to end is for the two parties to meet and come to a conclusion and a decision and some kind of an agreement," she said.

When asked why Trump was reluctant to impose new sanctions on Russia, she replied that the US leader "likely know a little bit more about the nature of the situation than you or I.".