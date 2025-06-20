Iranian air defense thwarts Israeli drone attack on Tehran province — IRGC

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. Iran’s air defense systems have eliminated several Israeli drones over the city of Rey County in the south of Tehran, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated.

"A drone of the Zionist regime (Israel — TASS) was detected and shot down by air defense systems. Two smaller drones were also destroyed near Tehran’s oil refinery," the IRGC stated as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran have continued exchanging strikes ever since. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit. The mutual strikes are ongoing. Russia has condemned Israel’s actions and expressed readiness to mediate in resolving the conflict.