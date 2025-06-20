Israeli army strikes three Iranian missile launchers — press service

TEL AVIV, June 20. /TASS/. Israeli servicemen hit three missile launchers in Iran, as well as a commander preparing to launch missiles, the army press service reported.

"A short while ago, the Israel Defense Forces struck three ready-to-launch missile launchers aimed at Israeli territory and a military commander who was operating to launch the missiles," the statement said.

Earlier, the Israeli army reported a series of airstrikes on central Tehran that hit dozens of military, industrial, and research facilities. In turn, Iranian Gilan Province Deputy Governor Ali Bagheri said that last night, Israel carried out strikes on the outskirts of the city of Rasht, located on the Caspian Sea coast.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.