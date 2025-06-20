Iran was not making nuclear bomb when Israeli attacks began — IAEA chief

BUENOS AIRES, June 20. /TASS/. Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi believes that Iran was not making a nuclear bomb at the time of Israel’s attack, the official told La Nacion in an interview.

"The answer is 'no' at the moment. But it had many elements leading to it," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and admitted damage to a number of facilities. The two countries continue to exchange strikes.