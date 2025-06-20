US intelligence believes that strike on Fordow may spur Iran’s nuclear ambitions

NEW YORK, June 20. /TASS/. The US intelligence community believes that Tehran may start building a nuclear bomb if the United States strikes the Fordow uranium enrichment facility, The New York Times (NYT) reported citing sources.

In their opinion, the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may also prompt Iran to make a nuclear weapon. US intelligence believes that Tehran has not yet made the final decision on whether it should make a bomb, the report says.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday Washington administration believes that Iran has the ability to create nuclear weapons within "a couple of weeks" if its leadership makes such a decision.

Trump’s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said in March that US intelligence agencies had found no evidence suggesting Iran was working to build a nuclear weapon. She added that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei had not authorized a revival of the country’s nuclear weapons development program suspended in 2003. Gabbard said the US intelligence community is closely monitoring Iran's nuclear activities.