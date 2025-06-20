UN registers record-high violence against children in conflict zones — report

UNITED NATIONS, June 20. /TASS/. The United Nations has registered the record-high level of violence against children in conflict zones in 2024, according to the Secretary-General's annual report on children in armed conflict, released on June 19.

Last year, 41,370 grave violations against children were documented and verified by the United Nations in zones of armed conflict. This is the all-time high figure since the monitoring begun almost 30 years ago. The number has risen by 25% compared to 2023.

The highest number of violations occurred in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (particularly in the Gaza Strip), and also in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Somalia, Nigeria and Haiti.

This number includes 11,967 children killed or maimed, as the most prevalent violation, followed by 7,906 incidents of denial of humanitarian access to children, and 7,402 children recruited or used in the activities of armed groups.

Most grave violations showed an increase in 2024, including attacks on schools (44%), and rape and other forms of sexual violence (34 %). In addition, the number of children victims of multiple grave violations increased by 17%.