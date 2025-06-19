IAEA to continue inspections in Iran when security conditions permit — chief

BERLIN, June 20. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue its inspections in Iran in accordance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as soon as security conditions permit, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said.

"The Agency is and will remain present in Iran. Safeguards inspections in Iran will continue as required by Iran’s safeguards obligations under its NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) Safeguards Agreement, as soon as safety and security conditions allow," the IAEA press service quoted him as saying.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited. Mutual strikes are ongoing.