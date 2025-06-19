Trump leaves G7 Summit early because of Macron, Zelensky — media

LONDON, June 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump left the recent G7 Summit early not only due to frustration with French President Emmanuel Macron, but also because he had little interest in meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, The Financial Times steted.

According to its report, Trump explained that he needed to return to Washington to address the Middle East crisis. He departed before the meeting concluded, failing to sign the draft joint statement of the G7 leaders regarding the Iran-Israel conflict. The summit took place from June 15 to 17 in Kananaskis, Canada.

"People familiar with the discussions said that his decision to leave was partly due to irritation at French President Emmanuel Macron who had stopped in Greenland and opposed Trump’s plans to take control of the island, as well as the US president’s lack of interest in meeting" Zelensky, The Financial Times says.

Trump left the summit on June 16, ahead of schedule. The White House attributed his early departure to pressing matters in Washington. Later, Trump refuted Macron’s statement that he left to work on a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, saying the French leader was mistaken. He added that Macron "always gets it wrong" and he was actually traveling to Washington for a different reason.

Macron visited Greenland on June 15 to discuss Arctic security. During the trip, he met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen. Trump has previously stated on multiple occasions that Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, should become part of the United States.