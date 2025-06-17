US naval vessels used to defend Israel against Iranian missile attacks — TV

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. US ships were deployed to defend against Iranian missiles aimed at Israeli territory, NBC television reported, citing sources.

However, it was noted that the number of US interceptions remained "relatively low."

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again on June 14 and in the early hours of June 15. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.