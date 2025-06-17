Only Putin or Xi could put an end to Iran-Israel conflict — Maduro

CARACAS, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are the only leaders capable of putting an end to the conflict between Israel and Iran that erupted after the Jewish state attacked the Islamic republic in the small hours of June 13, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

"I believe that only an honorable leadership like that of [Russian] President Vladimir Putin and [Chinese] President Xi Jinping could resolve this situation and bring it to a state of a ceasefire, negotiations as well as lasting peace," the leader of the Bolivarian Republic said during the Con Maduro+ TV program.

Maduro added that Iran has the right to self-defense and may close the Strait of Hormuz, if necessary. "If they (Israel - TASS) continue with their bombings of such a noble and peaceful nation as Iran, it, in self-defense, could scale up a plan to guarantee the rights of its country," Maduro warned.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, aimed at Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran carried out a retaliatory strike. On June 14 and the night of June 15, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged attacks again. Both sides reported casualties and damage, and acknowledged several facilities had been hit, though they said the damage was limited.