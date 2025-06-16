UN concerned over Israeli strike against IRIB headquarters in Tehran

UNITED NATIONS, June 16. /TASS/. The United Nations has its expressed concern following Israel’s strike against the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) television.

"We reiterate our concern about any attacks on journalists doing their work," Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier in the day that it had struck "a communications center" in Tehran and attached the photo of the IRIB headquarters. The Jerusalem Post newspaper also reported that an Israeli projectile had hit the building of the Iranian state-run television.