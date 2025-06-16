Trump does not rule out new trade deals to be concluded at G7 summit in Canada

WASHINGTON, June 16. /TASS/. The United States expects to conclude a number of new trade deals in the near future, the US President Donald Trump said answering journalists' questions on the South Lawn of the White House before flying to Canada, where the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders will be held.

When asked whether he plans to announce new trade deals during the G7 summit he replied: "I think we'll have a few new trade deals."

The leaders of the G7 countries and a number of other invited states will meet at the 51st annual summit, which is being held from June 15 to 17 in the Canadian resort area of Kananaskis (Alberta).