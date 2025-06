WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. The United States has nothing to do with the latest attack of Israel against Iran, President Donald Trump said on his page in Truth Social.

"The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight," Trump said. "However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict," he stressed.

Any attack of Iran against the United States will have a response of the US Armed Forces with "full strength and might," the US leader added.