Trump stands ready to defend Israel if Iran retaliates — media

NEW YORK, June 13. /TASS/. US leader Donald Trump has expressed readiness to defend Israel in case of a retaliatory strike by Iran, Fox News journalist Jennifer Griffin reported.

"The president is looking to see if there is retaliation, CENTCOM (US Central Command - TASS) is on high alert, the US will defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates," Griffin wrote on X.

"The Trump administration reached out to at least one key Middle Eastern ally to acknowledge that the strike was going to happen but that the US was not involved in the strikes and the goal is still to get Iran back to the negotiating table," Griffin added.

Unnamed US officials told Griffin that the US has in recent weeks increased its arsenal of missiles for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

Earlier, Israeli authorities announced strikes against Iran, including nuclear sites across the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aimed at disrupting Iran's nuclear program and warned that the strikes would continue.