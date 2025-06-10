Trump committed to peace, Pentagon chief says in response to call to boost ties with Kiev

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is committed to helping resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said in response to a call to strengthen ties, including in the military sphere, between Washington and Kiev.

"This president is committed to peace. He's committed to stopping the killing," he commenting on the appeal addressed to the Trump administration by one of the legislators not to turn away from Kiev, to help it in the fighting at a hearing in the House of Representatives of the US Congress.

"This administration is committed to peace, to stopping the killing," Hegseth reiterated.

At the same time, the minister responded negatively to the question of whether his statements mean that he is, in fact, abandoning Ukraine to its fate. Hegseth also confirmed that he had not visited Ukraine and did not signal his intention to pay such a visit.