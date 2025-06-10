New round of US-Iran talks to be held on June 13 in Oslo or June 15 in Muscat

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. The next round of negotiations between the United States and Iran concerning Tehran’s nuclear developments is scheduled to take place on June 13 in Oslo or on June 15 in Muscat, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid wrote the social media platform X.

"US official tells me the sixth round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran will take place either on Friday in Oslo or on Sunday in Muscat," Ravid stated. He did not provide any further details on the matter.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump had earlier announced that a new round of talks with Iran would take place on Thursday, June 12. According to him, Washington is insisting that Tehran cease uranium enrichment activities on its own territory. However, the Iranian authorities have rejected this demand, the US President emphasized.

The fifth round of talks between representatives of Iran and the United States was held in Rome on May 23 to address the ongoing disputes surrounding Iran’s nuclear program. On June 1, the White House announced that President Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, had delivered a "detailed and acceptable" proposal to Iranian officials regarding Tehran’s nuclear program. According to Axios, the proposal envisions Iran being allowed to continue enriching uranium to low levels for a period to be determined later. On June 7, Trump reiterated that Iran must not engage in uranium enrichment, warning that failure to comply would result in consequences from Washington.