Israel to deport Greta Thunberg, other activists shortly — government

TEL AVIV, June 9. /TASS/. All pro-Palestinian activists from the Madleen vessel will be returned to their home countries within the shortest possible timeframe, Israeli Government Spokesman David Mencer said.

"Tonight, Israel took the 'selfie yacht' under control. Everything proceeded smoothly, without casualties. We took care to provide them [pro-Palestinian activists] with enough food and water. And, of course, they will be returned to their home countries as quickly as possible," Mencer said.

In his words, Israel "does not want to detain these people."

The Madleen, part of the Freedom Flotilla coalition, departed from Sicily on June 1 carrying humanitarian supplies for Gaza, including baby food, diapers, flour, rice, water filters, hygiene products, and medical equipment, according to The Jerusalem Post. On June 8, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to take all necessary steps to prevent the ship from reaching Gaza’s coast.

In the early hours of Monday, Israel’s naval commandos intercepted the vessel with 12 pro-Palestinian activists on board. The yacht was redirected to Israel’s coast, and its passengers are expected to be returned to their home countries.