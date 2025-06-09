Tehran may reconsider relations with IAEA if anti-Iran resolution approved

DOHA, June 9. /TASS/. Iran may reconsider its relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) if the organization’s Board of Governors adopts a negative resolution regarding the country’s nuclear program, Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said, as quoted by Tasnim.

"We warned them the previous time, but they did not listen to us, and we increased the production of uranium enriched to 60% by seven times. Now, we also have a list of retaliatory steps and have already notified them. Obviously, the agency should not expect Iran to continue constructive cooperation as before," he stated, commenting on the potential adoption of an anti-Iran resolution at the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

On May 31, AFP cited data from a confidential IAEA report indicating that Iran had significantly ramped up its production of highly enriched uranium in recent months. In response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry argued that the document "does not reflect the real level of cooperation" between the agency and the republic, accusing the IAEA of relying on "forged documents provided to it by Israel."

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi defended the report, stating that the document is impartial and based on findings from inspectors on the ground.