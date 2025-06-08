Over 400,000 Syrians return home via ground border checkpoints after Assad’s fall

DUBAI, June 8. /TASS/. More than 400,000 Syrian refugees have returned home via ground border checkpoints over the six months after the fall of former President Bashar Assad’s regime, spokesman for Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports Mazen Alloush said.

"More than 400,000 Syrians have returned to the country via ground border checkpoints since the country’s liberation from the former regime on December 8, 2024. More than 90,000 people crossed the border in May and more than 25,000 people returned to Syria during the first week of June," he said in an interview with the Al Ekhbariya television channel.

According to Alloush, most of the returning Syrians arrive from Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Turkey.

Armed opposition units in Syria launched a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates in late November 2024. On December 8, they entered Damascus, while President Bashar Assad stepped down and fled the country.