Shadow of 'potential brutal divorce' between Trump-Musk looms over Republicans — TV

NEW YORK, June 6. /TASS/. Members of the US Republican Party are afraid of making an enemy of entrepreneur Elon Musk while at the same time trying not to anger US President Donald Trump amid a rift that has emerged between them, NBC reported on Thursday.

The news division of the US broadcast television network compared Republicans to kids caught between parents in the midst of a potentially brutal divorce. Getting crosswise with either Trump or Musk would be tough as they are "slinging mud, insults and threats at each other," NBC News said. According to the outlet, Republican lawmakers worry that Musk may try to oust them from power in midterm elections next year.

"He does not give a f—- about Republicans or the RNC, or House seats, or whatever," a Musk adviser told NBC News, commenting on his spat with the US leader. "He will blow them up <…> Elon does not give a s—- about that party stuff," he added.

On Thursday, Musk and Trump exchanged a series of sharp remarks. The US billionaire businessman said Trump would not have won the 2024 election without his support and said yes to the idea of impeaching the current head of state. Also, Musk bashed against import tariffs imposed by the US president and warned of a recession in the US economy in the second half of 2025. In turn, Trump said Musk at a certain point stopped performing his duties as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effectively and "just went crazy." The US head of state threatened to terminate Musk’s governmental subsidies and contracts.