Xi says China views Beijing-Minsk relations in strategic terms

BEIJING, June 4. /TASS/. Beijing attaches strategic importance to the development of Chinese-Belarusian relations, Chinese leader Xi Jinping told visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting.

"China and Belarus are true friends and good partners, and the two sides have always treated each other with sincerity and trust," China’s state-run broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying. "China has always viewed and developed relations between the two countries in terms of strategic attitude and long-term perspective," he added.

According to Xi, Beijing is willing to work with Minsk to contribute to sustainable and long-lasting development of bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.