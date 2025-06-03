PARIS, June 3. /TASS/. Ukraine would not have been able to carry out Sunday’s drone attack on Russian airfields without US intelligence data, former high-ranking French army officer Guillaume Ansel believes.

"This is possible and conceivable only with satellite communications support. The Ukrainians do not have such systems and, if they managed to operate them remotely, then, undoubtedly, it was with US support," Ansel told Le Monde. He is adamant that Kiev would not have been able to carry out this operation "without information from US intelligence."

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on June 1, the Kiev regime carried out several terror attacks using FPV drones against airfields in five Russian regions. There have been no casualties among military personnel or civilians.

On June 1, CBS White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs, citing sources, said that the US administration was unaware of Ukraine plotting the said attack on Russian airfields.