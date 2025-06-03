Dutch government resigns after collapse of ruling coalition — prime minister

THE HAGUE, June 3. /TASS/. The Dutch government will submit its resignation after the far-right Party for Freedom left the ruling coalition, Prime Minister Dick Schoof said.

"At a meeting of ministers, we concluded that, with the Party for Freedom's withdrawal from the coalition, we lack sufficient parliamentary support," he said in his address following the cabinet meeting. The prime minister added that he would immediately go to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands with a request for the resignation of ministers from the Party for Freedom. The other members of the government are also resigning. A copy of the resignation request will be sent to the lower house of parliament.