LUXEMBOURG, June 3. /TASS/. An armed conflict between EU countries and Russia cannot be ruled out due to Brussels’ irrational policy, Fernand Kartheiser, a European Parliament member who represents Luxembourg, said in an interview with TASS following a visit to Moscow.

"Given, among other things, Europe’s irrational policy and the aggressive atmosphere in which it is being pursued, the risk of an armed confrontation with Russia cannot be ruled out, unfortunately," he pointed out. According to Kartheiser, the situation "is growing increasingly dangerous" because of "large-scale propaganda and the suppression of freedom of speech" in Europe.

The politician highlighted the need "to at least try to prevent an arms race and do everything possible to counter the arguments of warmongers."

Kartheiser emphasized that the main goal of his visit was to demonstrate that Russia’ "is a partner, not an enemy."

Kartheiser, who heads Luxembourg’s right-wing Alternative Democratic Reform Party, was elected to the European Parliament in 2024. He has consistently called for normalizing relations between the European Union and Russia.

Kartheiser visited Moscow on May 25-28 at the invitation of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament). He held meetings with Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Committee (upper house of parliament) on Foreign Affairs and Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.