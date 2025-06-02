Nawrocki wins Polish presidential election with 99.8% of ballots processed — TV

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Candidate of the opposition Law and Justice party Karol Nawrocki is winning the presidential election in Poland after 99.8% of the ballots were processed by the State Election Commission of the Republic.

According to these data published by TVP Info, Nawrocki has gained 50.9% of the vote, the candidate from the ruling Civil Coalition Rafal Trzaskowski 49.1%.

Voting in the second round of the presidential election in Poland took place on June 1. The State Election Commission plans to announce its official results on June 2.