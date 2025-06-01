Death toll from Israeli attack on aid delivery point in southern Gaza climbs to 30

DUBAI, June 1. /TASS/. The number of people killed in an Israeli attack on a humanitarian aid delivery point in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip has risen to 30, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the Qatari television channel, the humanitarian mission in this area was run by a US-backed organization. The Israeli forces opened fire on people who had gathered there, the TV said.

Earlier reports said at least 15 people were killed in the incident.

On March 18, the Israeli army resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and interrupting the ceasefire established in January. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained this by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas’s rejection of proposals put forward at the talks by mediators and US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, stating that the goal of the operation in the sector is to free all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the US for the resumption of hostilities.