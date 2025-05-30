Cuban foreign minister expresses protest to head of US mission over his unfriendly actions

HAVANA, May 30. /TASS/. US charge d’affaires in Cuba Mike Hammer was summoned to the Cuban foreign ministry, which expressed protest over his unfriendly actions.

"On Friday, May 30, the foreign ministry summoned the United States’ charge d’affaires to once again draw his attention to the interventionist and unfriendly behavior he has been demonstrating since his arrival in Cuba, which runs counter to the status of a diplomat and can be interpreted as disrespect to the Cuban people," the ministry said. "Director of the department for relations with the US Alejandro Garcia del Toro handed over to the diplomat a verbal note of protest expressing strong condemnation of his behavior and noting that it violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the agreement on the restoration of diplomatic relations signed by the two countries’ governments."