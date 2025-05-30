Ukraine fails to fulfill obligations to IMF, deceives partners — MP

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine is not fulfilling some obligations to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is playing games with its partners, in fact, fooling them, said Verkhovna Rada deputy Nina Yuzhanina.

The MP was commenting on a recent report that the IMF and the Ukrainian government had signed a preliminary agreement on a $500 million tranche.

"I was generally skeptical about the continuation of the IMF program, because we had not fulfilled most of the obligations we had assumed. As always, we pulled one over on our partners. We're playing the same old game with foreign partners," she said on Ukrainian YouTube channel Novosti. Live.

She said that Kiev had promised to reboot the Bureau of Economic Security (BEB), which provided for the appointment of a new head of the BEB by convening a commission, which should include three international experts.

The law on the BEB reform was signed by Vladimir Zelensky last June. However, according to Yuzhanina, the commission has not yet been formed.

Kiev also pledged to make changes, if necessary, to its customs service, and reappoint its head.

"That is, we will look at whether these regulatory authorities are doing their job, whether they can be trusted and how they actually operate. For the IMF, these were key points, whether we would be able to cope with this task," the deputy added.

The IMF and Ukraine have recently struck preliminary deals under the framework of the eighth review of the country's economy, after the final approval of which Kiev will receive the next, $500 million tranche of the Extended lending facility approved in 2023.