Israel announces world's first use of laser weapons in combat conditions

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the first operational deployment of high-powered directed energy weapons prototypes during Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip. According to the Ministry of Defense of Israel, these laser systems successfully intercepted dozens of aerial targets, an achievement confirmed by accompanying footage released on May 28.

Developed under an accelerated program by the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), the Israeli Air Force (IAF), and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, these laser weapons represent a significant advancement in Israel’s military capabilities. The released video demonstrates the effective destruction of enemy drones by laser systems operated by the IAF’s air defense units.

"Shortly after hostilities commenced on October 7, 2023, we deployed several laser systems to intercept enemy targets," stated DDR&D head Daniel Gold. "Throughout the conflict, we executed more than 40 successful interceptions." Gold emphasized that these lasers are part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to enhance its defense, noting that the systems used are not the most advanced in Rafael’s portfolio.

He clarified that the Iron Beam, Rafael’s more powerful directed energy weapon currently nearing final development stages, remains in the pipeline. "Iron Beam is still in the final phases of development, with delivery expected soon," Gold explained. Rafael confirmed that the current laser systems will be complemented by Iron Beam, with the first prototype anticipated to be delivered to troops by the end of this year. The company highlighted that during combat, laser interception rates have been "outstanding," effectively saving civilian lives and protecting vital facilities.

Brigadier General Yehuda Elmakayes, head of DDR&D’s research and development division, stated, "We have gained valuable experience in deploying and operating laser technologies in real combat conditions. We are applying this knowledge to expand our laser systems’ capabilities for civilian protection and IDF operations."

In October 2024, the Israeli Ministry of Defense allocated approximately $536.6 million to Rafael and Elbit Systems - supplier of laser components - to accelerate Iron Beam’s development. The Israeli Defense Ministry plans to integrate these directed energy weapons into the national air and missile defense network within the year. "Iron Beam will work seamlessly alongside the Iron Dome system, also developed by Rafael," said Yoav Tourgeman, the company’s CEO. "This new weapon will revolutionize defensive tactics, offering rapid, precise, and cost-effective interception capabilities unmatched by current systems."

According to Aviacionline, Iron Beam possesses an approximate power output of 100 kW. It is designed to neutralize a range of aerial threats - including missiles, artillery shells, mortar rounds, drones, and cruise missiles - with millimeter-level accuracy at distances up to 10 km. The system’s initial testing was announced in April 2022.

Lasers offer a potentially more economical alternative to traditional missile-based air defenses, as their operational costs are primarily limited by electricity consumption. Nonetheless, experts acknowledge that real-world conditions - such as weather, atmospheric interference, and the substantial energy demands - pose challenges to the widespread, effective deployment of laser weaponry in combat environments.