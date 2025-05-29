US to remove Syria from state sponsors of terrorism list — special representative

TUNIS, May 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to remove Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, Syria TV reported quoting US envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack.

According to him, the main goal of the US administration is to "empower the current government" in Syria. Referring to Syria's relations with Israel, he described them as a "solvable problem," expressing support for dialogue between the two countries.

According to Al Ekhbariya TV channel, earlier at the People's Palace in Damascus, the US special Representative was received by Syrian President for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

On Thursday morning, Barrack raised the American flag over the ambassador's residence in Damascus for the first time since the embassy closed in 2012, a year after conflict broke out.