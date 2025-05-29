US suspends exports of aviation, semiconductor technologies to China — newspaper

NEW YORK, May 29. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump has suspended the sale of certain American technologies related to jet engines, semiconductors, and chemicals to China, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Washington took this step after Beijing restricted exports of critical minerals to the US in April. One of the sources told The New York Times that the US Department of Commerce has also suspended a number of licenses allowing US companies to sell their products and technologies to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac), which developed the C919 aircraft.